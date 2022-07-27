Posted: Jul 27, 2022 12:44 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 12:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

On Wednesday’s COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS, Tami Foley offered a glimpse of what is coming up this weekend at their 41st Annual Green Country Rodeo to be held July 28-30 at their arena outside of Bartlesville in Osage County. The arena is located on US Highway 60 near County Road 3007

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10 per adult and $5.00 per child. On THursday night, all children are FREE.

The rodeo features both children’s and adult events. Tami said there are a whole lot of fun contests for the kids on Thursday night with many paying out some excellent money purses.

Adult contests begin on Friday with a variety of events, including a Queen contest that will include the awarding of a specially-crafted leather saddle.

For more information on the event, visit the Bartlesville Round-up Club’s Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Bartlesville Roundup Rodeo)