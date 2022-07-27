Posted: Jul 27, 2022 12:56 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 12:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Washington County has been put under a burn ban as a result of prolonged dry conditions. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman talks about the things we can do as citizens so that fires don't start and spread throughout the county.

Nowata County is also under a burn ban, but one has yet to be put in place in Osage County.