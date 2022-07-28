Posted: Jul 28, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 10:10 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville is taking applications from residents who want to serve on city boards to help with the city’s development.

Current openings exist on the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Board and with the White Rose Cemetery Board.

To apply for the positions, go to cityofbartlesville.org or pick up a paper application at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue, Second Floor.