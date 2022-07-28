Posted: Jul 28, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 10:18 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Shoe Drive hosted by Black Link Magazine has been extended for donations of shoes for all ages of students to August 5. Shoes are needed for pre-kinder to high school students before the school year begins. Any style of close-toed shoe is acceptable but athletic shoes are preferred. Shoes can be dropped off in person at A-Plus Barber Shop at 416 SE Washington Boulevard near the UPS. Their regular business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm.

Shoes will be distributed to students on August 6 at Douglas Park at 7:pm on a first-come, first-serve basis.