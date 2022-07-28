Posted: Jul 28, 2022 10:51 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 10:51 AM

Victoria Edwards

On Thursday’s ONE ON ONE WITH A PROFESSIONAL, Brad Doenges spoke with Brenda Williamson and Sherri Smith of Agape Mission about their upcoming annual fundraiser, Empty Bowls.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $25 per person and the entry fee includes a handmade ceramic bowl plus a smorgasbord of food from local restaurants. Brenda and Sherri talked about what to expect to eat.

Agape Mission exists to help feed those who may be going hungry in our city and county. Currently, Agapa Mission feeds about 600 children every weekend as part of their FOOD FOR KIDS SNACK SACK PROGRAM. The fundraiser will help with the expenses of that program as well as other programs they offer. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased early at Empty Bowls Facebook page.