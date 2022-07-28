Posted: Jul 28, 2022 1:11 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University recently received a $6,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. These funds will help provide scholarship opportunities to area students, as OKWU President, Jim Dunn knows this money will help better the community:

“Oklahoma Wesleyan University is extremely pleased to receive the generous support from the Arvest Foundation. Our students, who attend school and work in the Bartlesville community, are blessed by this wonderful gift.”

The mission of the Arvest Foundation is to provide grants to those who are looking to make a positive change for others.

(Photo Courtesy of Arvest Foundation.)