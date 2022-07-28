Posted: Jul 28, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 2:46 PM

Max Gross

The Green Country Republican Women’s club held a special luncheon at Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Several local legislators and officials were on hand to hear from special guest speaker Leslie Osborn, the Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor. Osborn says sometimes difficult decisions need to be made when working in government.

Multiple candidates for office were able to speak to the audience. Josh Brecheen is one of two candidates in a runoff election for the Congressional District 2 race. He spoke about fighting for his potential constituents.

The other CD2 candidate is Avery Frix, a businessman from Muskogee. Frix talked about why he enjoys making trips to Bartlesville.

Frix and Brecheen square in the runoff election that is slated for August 23.