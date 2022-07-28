Posted: Jul 28, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and threatening to perform an act of violence.

On Tuesday evening, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 112 NE Katherine Ave. at which time the victim stated that she had allowed the defendant, Mickell Richard to watch their kids all day. When she returned from work, she was upset and an argument broke out at which time she tried to get Richard to leave. Richard continued to yell he was going to beat her.

The affidavit goes on to say that the two pushed eachother in the front yard and that is when the victim ran inside to get Richard's belongings out of the residence. The victim threw a mini bike in Richard's direction and that is when he punched the victim in her eye.

The defendant had left the scene when police arrived, but officers were able to get a statement from a minor child on scene who backed up what the victim had told police. Richard's bond is set at $15,000.