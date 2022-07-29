Posted: Jul 29, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 10:43 AM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are the top four states with the lowest prices on gas as of this week. A survey of gas pricing by the federal government found that Oklahoma and Kansas both had 25-cent drops in price in the past seven days, down to $3.88 per gallon or less. The national average is $4.27 per gallon. A month ago, gas in Oklahoma and Kansas was close to $5.00 per gallon; a year ago, gas was at $2.86 per gallon.