Posted: Jul 29, 2022

Gas Prices Best in Our Area

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are the top four states with the lowest prices on gas as of this week. A survey of gas pricing by the federal government found that Oklahoma and Kansas both had 25-cent drops in price in the past seven days, down to $3.88 per gallon or less. The national average is $4.27 per gallon. A month ago, gas in Oklahoma and Kansas was close to $5.00 per gallon; a year ago, gas was at $2.86 per gallon.


