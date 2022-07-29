Posted: Jul 29, 2022 1:46 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Caney Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on 100 N Spring St. in Caney and after investigation, learned that James Jones of Independence was wanted out of Montgomery County on charges of failure to appear and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

When searching the home, officers found drugs and stolen property. They were able to recover methamphetamine, marijuana, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, scales and several stolen credit cards and I.D.'s. Jones was arrested without incident. The person who resides at the home wasn't there and officers are continuing to search for that individual. They say there is no danger to the public, though.

(Photo Courtesy of Caney Police Department.)