Posted: Jul 29, 2022 9:21 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 9:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Josh Brecheen is running for US Congress and on Friday night he was part of a Prayers, Praise and Patriots town hall at the Bartlesville Community Center.



Speaking alongside Brecheen was former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President, Dr. Everett Piper and author David Barton.



Piper spoke on the importance of making the right choice when going to the polls.





Brecheen talked about the role God has played in his life and how important of a role religion has played in his political career overall.



There was also a question and answer session at Friday evening’s event.