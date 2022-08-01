Posted: Aug 01, 2022 12:29 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 12:31 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts told Board members that he and his team are keeping a close eye to the dry conditions in Osage County. Roberts said that as of now the county isn’t in a burn ban and that while there have been fires across the area, they could not have been prevented even if the burn ban been was in effect.

Roberts says they plan to evaluate where the county stands each Thursday so that if the need arises they could put an action item on Monday’s Board meeting to put a burn ban into effect.