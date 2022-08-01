Posted: Aug 01, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 1:33 PM

Max Gross

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street.

58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of communication facility in the commission of a felony. 36-year-old Christopher Love was charged possession of drugs and endangering a child.

All three subjects were arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections.