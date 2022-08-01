Posted: Aug 01, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 1:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the Washington Board of Commissioners’ meeting on August 1, the Commissioners announced that the Cherokee Nation has donated $8455 to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to be used for general purposes.

It was also announced that the Sheriff’s office will benefit from a new transportation agreement with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs that will pay the Sheriff’s office to transport juveniles between facilities across county lines when a transfer is required. The rate of pay for the transport will be $17 per hour.

Acknowledgement was given to a fully-executed detention services agreement previously enacted between CommunityWorks LLC and the Commissioners for partnering with Pottawatomie County Juvenile Detention Center and with Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center for the new fiscal year.