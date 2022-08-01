Posted: Aug 01, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 2:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

In a special session called on August 1, the Washington County Commissioners opened bids for two projects and made award announcements.

Bid number 22-01 was awarded to Bell Construction in the amount of $237,655. The bid was to complete almost two miles of laying asphalt beginning at Weldon Street in Ochelata and continuing to West 2700 Road in District 3. Bell’s bid came in $10,000 less than one bidder and over $100,000 less for a third bidder.

Bid number 22-02 was for the purchase of one or more 4x4 flat-bed trucks for the Emergency Management Department. Two bids were submitted by Green County Auto-fill of Collinsville. The bid for 2005 GMS at cost of $44,220 was accepted but the bid for a 2007 truck at a cost of less than $35,000 was rejected. After reviewing the mileage on both trucks, Kary Cox, Director of the Emergency Management Department recommended accepting the 2005 GMC at the higher cost because it only had 50,000 miles on it while the lower priced truck had over 276,000 miles. The Commissioners agreed that the higher cost for the lower mileage was a better choice of how to spend the money allocated for the purchase.