Posted: Aug 01, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 2:09 PM

Victoria Edwards

Currently, Bartlesville does not have a water shortage nor is it expected to do so despite the higher than normal water usage recently due to hot weather and lack of rain. But if the city ever does reach a shortage concern, it is now protected by a Congressional order that will allow them to purchase additional water at a lower-than-normal cost.

Known as the “Water Resources Development Act,” the provision is estimated to save Bartlesville $10 million in its purchase.

Mayor Dale Copeland said that 20 years ago the city did face such a shortage when Lake Hulah dried up to the point that you could walk across it from shore to shore. When the city needed water from Lake Copan, which is the back-up to both Lake Hulah and Lake Hudson, but the price quoted to the city by the US Army Corp of Engineers was prohibitive. Having the new Congressional protection will help avoid this situation occurring.

Senator James Inhofe is responsible for the Congressional order.