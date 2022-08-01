News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 01, 2022 6:52 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 6:52 PM
City Approves Equipment Bids
The Bartlesville City Council approved bids for two items at Monday night’s meeting. Both bids were for equipment for the wastewater treatment project.
The first bid came from P&K Equipment for a tractor to help with land application of bio solids. The bid price was $256K—roughly $6,000 over the budgeted price.
The second item was a customized vacuum tank injection unit to help with land application of bio solids. The bid came in from Twin Valley Farm Service in Pennsylvania. This bid was for $105K—roughly $30,000 over the budgeted amount. Mayor Dale Copeland says inflation has made it difficult to stay under budget.
Both bids were accepted by the council and awarded accordingly.
« Back to News