Posted: Aug 02, 2022 2:28 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 5:37 AM

The Bartlesville Rotary club hosted guest speaker Chuck Hoskin Jr., who is the Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation on Monday.

Hoskin greeted those assembled and spoke about the history of the tribe including removal and their own stain of slavery involving the Freedmen.

Hoskin focused on the US Supreme Court's McGirt decision and it's challenges. Hoskin said the tribe has spent over $30 million dollars in improving its judicial and law enforcement systems. He said that some compacts have been made with area towns regarding traffic tickets but that more has to be done.