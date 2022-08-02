News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 6:23 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 11:12 AM
Bartlesville City Council Filings as of August 2, 2022
Tom Davis
Filings for candidates running for Bartlesville City Council are due by the end of business today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Those how have filed, so far, include:
WARD 1 Incumbent Dale Copeland
WARD 2 Loren Roszel and Chelsie Wagoner. This is an open seat as incumbent Paul Stuart is not running.
WARD 3 Incumbent Jim Curd Jr. Branden Wade, who recently ran as a Democrat for US Senator.
WARD 4 Incumbent Billie Roane will face challenger John Maples.
WARD 5 Incumbent Trevor Dorsey
