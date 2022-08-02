Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Aug 03, 2022 6:23 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 11:12 AM

Bartlesville City Council Filings as of August 2, 2022

Tom Davis
 
Filings for candidates running for Bartlesville City Council are due by the end of business today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
 
Those how have filed, so far, include:
 
WARD 1   Incumbent Dale Copeland
 
WARD 2   Loren Roszel and Chelsie Wagoner. This is an open seat as incumbent Paul Stuart is not running.
 
WARD 3   Incumbent Jim Curd Jr. Branden Wade, who recently ran as a Democrat for US Senator.
 
WARD 4   Incumbent Billie Roane will face challenger John Maples.
 
WARD 5   Incumbent Trevor Dorsey 

