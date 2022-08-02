Posted: Aug 03, 2022 6:23 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 11:12 AM

Filings for candidates running for Bartlesville City Council are due by the end of business today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Those how have filed, so far, include:

WARD 1 Incumbent Dale Copeland

WARD 2 Loren Roszel and Chelsie Wagoner. This is an open seat as incumbent Paul Stuart is not running.

WARD 3 Incumbent Jim Curd Jr. Branden Wade, who recently ran as a Democrat for US Senator.

WARD 4 Incumbent Billie Roane will face challenger John Maples.