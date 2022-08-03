Posted: Aug 03, 2022 8:38 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 8:39 AM

Tom Davis

Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew is August 27

You are invited to "Drink a Beer and Save a Bird" during the Wild Brew event for the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle with the Sutton Avian Research Center told listeners and viewers that Wild Brew will be held on August 27 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa. Wild Brew is a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. Patrons choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one.

Music from the Fabulous Midlife Crisis Band, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.

Tickets are available at https://wildbrew.org/ . Your all-access Wild Brew ticket benefits the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles.

A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline. Following the success with eagles, scientists at Sutton are now working to save two of North America’s most endangered birds from disappearing from our planet.