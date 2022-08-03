News
Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 12:58 PM
Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters, Appears on Brian Kilmeade Radio Show
Tom Davis
Oklahoma Secretary of Education and candidate for Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, appeared on a national radio show that airs on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Tuesday.
Walters appeared on the Brian Kilmeade Show talking about the far left indoctrination that is taking place in puiblic schools across America.
Here is a portion of his segment on the show:
