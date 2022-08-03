Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 03, 2022

Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters, Appears on Brian Kilmeade Radio Show

Tom Davis
 
Oklahoma Secretary of Education and candidate for Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, appeared on a national radio show that airs on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Tuesday.
 
Walters appeared on the Brian Kilmeade Show talking about the far left indoctrination that is taking place in puiblic schools across America.
 
Here is a portion of his segment on the show:
 
 

