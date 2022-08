Posted: Aug 03, 2022 9:53 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 9:57 AM

Brian Kline/KGGF Radio

A semi trailer pickup truck collided with a train in Coffeyville early Wednesday morning at S. Walnut St. Officers can report there were no injuries and you are asked to avoid the area throughout the day as they continue to clear the roadway.

(Photo Courtesy of News on 6.)