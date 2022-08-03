Posted: Aug 03, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Counseling Center has opened a Primary Residential Treatment Center, which is aimed at assisting men and women struggling with substance abuse.

The 60-day program, opened in 2000, serves Native Americans over the age of 18 across Oklahoma and all surrounding states. Director of the Program, Stacy Lookout explains what they do:

“Our program is based on the 12 Steps of A.A. and N.A, with other evidenced based treatment to offer a approaches like cognitive behavioral therapy. We incorporate Native American values and culture with evidence-based treatment to offer a culturally competent treatment experience.”

The residential program services between 40 and 50 people per year with the men’s facility being located in Barnsdall and the women’s facility being in Pawhuska. They are currently looking to become “Wellbriety” certified, which is a wellness notebook written by Native Americans. Weekly meetings would follow the teachings of the Native American Medicine Wheel and the 12-step program.