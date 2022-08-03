Posted: Aug 03, 2022 12:24 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Heroes and Legends Slow Pitch Softball Tournament, which had been scheduled for June but had to be postponed, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 27th. This will be a game between police officers and fire fighters at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium as they be provide positive mentorship for those in attendance. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the game will begin at 6 p.m.

The Washington County Community Council hopes to create a positive example for the community and law enforcement officers. You are asked to show your support by wearing either red or blue at the event. Cost is $5 for adults and kids get in free. There will be cornhole, inflatables, music and other activities for kids to participate in.