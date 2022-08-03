News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 12:24 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 12:24 PM
Heroes and Legends Softball Tournament Rescheduled
The Heroes and Legends Slow Pitch Softball Tournament, which had been scheduled for June but had to be postponed, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 27th. This will be a game between police officers and fire fighters at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium as they be provide positive mentorship for those in attendance. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the game will begin at 6 p.m.
The Washington County Community Council hopes to create a positive example for the community and law enforcement officers. You are asked to show your support by wearing either red or blue at the event. Cost is $5 for adults and kids get in free. There will be cornhole, inflatables, music and other activities for kids to participate in.
