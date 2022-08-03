Posted: Aug 03, 2022 12:45 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 12:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday.

Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call 918-332-4000 and dial extension 629. The attached photo of Taggart was taken earlier this year.

(Photo Courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)