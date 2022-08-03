Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma State Election Board has issued the position of the parties as they will be printed on the upcoming November General Election. A drawing was held on July 31 to determine the order with representatives of the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parites in attendance to monitor the decision.

The order is determined by a random drawing of the party names and cannot be changed for protested.

In first postion will be Libertarians. Republicans will follow, then Democats and finally, Independents.

Oklahoma Election Board is a non-partisan agency that does not endorse any one party over another.