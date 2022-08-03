Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after leaving a man paralyzed after an altercation. Garrett Tatum was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated assault and battery in Washington County court on Wednesday.

Court documents allege that Tatum and a male victim got into a physical altercation. The alleged incident between the two men took place on Monday. It is reported that Tatum picked up the victim and threw him to the ground. Tatum was described to be much bigger than the victim.

It is further claimed that Tatum began kicking the victim in the head. The victim suffered a skull fracture, multiple broken vertebrae and brain bleed based on the injuries sustained. The man is also reported to be paralyzed from the neck down. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Tatum has multiple previous felony convictions in Washington County including concealing stolen property, carrying weapons, eluding police and burglary in the second degree. Bond for Tatum was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Assistant district attorney Will Drake said it is possible that the defendant’s bond could be enhanced in the future.