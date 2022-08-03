Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

In light of the increasing numbers of voters who want to change their party affiliation before the November election, the Oklahoma State Election Board has issued a reminder that our state prohibits changing party affiliation between April 1 and August 31 during even-numbered years therefore any requests to change parties will NOT be processed until after August 31.

This prohibition will impact your party affiliation for the upcoming August 23 run-off election.