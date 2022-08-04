Posted: Aug 04, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 9:21 AM

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors.

The summer long series is made possible by generous support of Producer level sponsor, Doenges Family of Autos, and the following sponsors Oklahoma Arts Council, Truity Credit Union, Arvest Bank, Visit Bartlesville, Stumpff Funeral Homes and Crematory, and Farmer’s Insurance Agent- Scott Gillette.