Posted: Aug 04, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 9:21 AM
Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast
Tom Davis
The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors.
Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for the event will be the high-energy band,Weston Horn and Hush.
The summer long series is made possible by generous support of Producer level sponsor, Doenges Family of Autos, and the following sponsors Oklahoma Arts Council, Truity Credit Union, Arvest Bank, Visit Bartlesville, Stumpff Funeral Homes and Crematory, and Farmer’s Insurance Agent- Scott Gillette.
You can enjoy food and refreshing treats from a variety of local food trucks, or wander over to Price Tower Plaza for an adult beverage or small plate. Try your hand at a game of horseshoes or cornhole which we will have set up on the lawn, courtesy of the Bartlesville Public Library. Or join in a beach ball Volleyball game or two.
