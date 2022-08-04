Posted: Aug 04, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 4:05 PM

Max Gross

A Wyoming woman who was listed as a wanted suspect on Wednesday has been taken in to custody. Kimbra Taggart is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Taggart had her bond set during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday. Official charges could be presented against the defendant on Friday.

According to an affidavit, a male victim claimed to be in a vehicle with Taggart traveling on U.S. Highway 75. An argument broke out between the two parties and Taggart allegedly stabbed the man in his forearm. The victim claims that Taggart threatened him to give her money he had recently inherited.

The victim had a laceration that 4-5 inches long and two inches wide that resulted in loss of blood at a high rate. The injury was caused by a folding pocket knife. The victim claims that Taggart wanted him to “bleed out”.

Taggart was arrested after a brief search was conducted by local officials.