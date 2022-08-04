Posted: Aug 04, 2022 5:22 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 5:22 PM

Victoria Edwards

As Corporate America reports moratoriums on hiring to save costs of doing business, the construction companies in Oklahoma are reporting having difficult hiring enough people to complete the projects they’ve been assigned by the state. To help fill positions before the new projects begin this Fall, Oklahoma Department of Transportation is holding a JOB FAIR on September 2 from 9 am to 5 pm. The event will be in Oklahoma City but it might be worth the travel because the vendors at the fair will be hiring on-site.

The job fair is open to the public and there is no fee to attend or prior reservations required. Just show up with a resume of your construction experience and list of locations you would be willing to work in. The fair will cover all counties in Oklahoma with projects and all types of construction skills.

Women and minorities are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit ODOT.org