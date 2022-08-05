Posted: Aug 05, 2022 1:21 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things went during July in Barnsdall and Fairfax. The Board will also look to determine which account they should pay the owner’s representation agreement fee.

There will also be an update on how COVID-19 has affected the county over the past week and depending upon what they hear, the Board could consider making amendments as to how the public enters the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. There will also be consideration to approve and sign a list of county-approved holidays for 2023.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.