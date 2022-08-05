Posted: Aug 05, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos.

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is actively looking for both preliminary judges and people’s choice judging. You can do that by signing up on the day of the event at 10 a.m. Judging closes at 2 p.m. There is also still time to sign up as a contestant or become a non-food vendor. To sign up or get more information about that, reach out to the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.