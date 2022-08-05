Posted: Aug 05, 2022 4:48 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 4:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, August 8. At the meeting there will be considerations of several depository accounts reports as well as acknowledgement of SLFRF and ARPA fund reports. An account summer of the Washington County Free Fair for July will be presented. There will also be two reports from the Treasurer’s office on current investments and postage usage.

The public is invited to attend. The meeting is held on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse Building at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.