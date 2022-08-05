Posted: Aug 05, 2022 4:49 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 4:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

A special meeting of the Washington County Public Facilities Authority has been called for Monday, August 8 at 5:15 pm in the Basement Meeting Room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

At the meeting, public comments will be taken at the beginning of the meeting followed by reports from the Secretary and Treasurer.

Action will be taken on appointment of a Secretary in the absence of the current secretary and on Expo Funding. Prior to the actions, a rendering of the New Expo will be on display. A presentation and discussion regarding Kent Stroman’s Second Phase Cost and request for $500 additional funding for the Feasibility Study books will be completed.

There will also be an update on current construction projects.