Posted: Aug 05, 2022 5:41 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 5:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

Expenses for back-to-school can be high for students of all ages and now college students are facing what could be an additional $393 per month for their student loan repayments now that the pause in payments is expiring this month.

The pause was implemented by the federal government after COVID-19 hit and has remained in effect for over two years but with inflation threatening everything and a possible recession on its way, the federal government has decided to let the pause on repayments lapse.

Over 43 million students have paid back $1.7 Trillion in loans while on the pause but there is still billions more due. On average, students still owe approximately $37,000 PER LOAN per person.