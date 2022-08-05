Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Aug 05, 2022 5:45 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 5:45 PM

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment.

Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values, abortion advocates are now hoping that Oklahoma will follow in Kansas’ footsteps and allow abortion in some form but Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement on Friday that as long as he is in office he will make sure abortion is illegal in Oklahoma.


