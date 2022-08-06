Caney Police Officers arrest a Caney man on drug charges after a lengthy investigation. Earlier today, Caney PD Officers arrested 30-year-old Spencer Houston Fahler on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the distribution of methamphetamine.

Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of hard work and many hours that officers put in to help get drugs off the streets. Caney PD would like to thank the citizens of Caney as well as citizens from Independence and the Independence Police Department who all helped apprehend Fahler.