Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:20 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds in Tahlequah will be the site of the Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow to be held this year on September 2-3.

The event brings together Indigenous peoples from Native American tribes throughout the United States to share their individual traditions as tribes and their collective heritage as the first people groups within our country.

Included in the event will be dancing, singing, and story-telling. A $35,000 purse of prize money will be shared by those who exhibit the best in dancing competitions to be held daily.