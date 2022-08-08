Posted: Aug 08, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 10:43 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Osage County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Jeremy Mclemore from Miller EMS was on hand to give the commissioners an update for July reports for the city of Fairfax and Barnsdall

District One Commissioner Randall Jones questioned Mclemore on the number of transport units being used throughout the county.

Miller EMS covers the towns of Barnsdall and Fairfax and the surrounding area.