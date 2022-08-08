Posted: Aug 08, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after causing a disturbance over the weekend. Jake Burn appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, a worker at a business on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard saw Burn reaching into a vehicle that was not his. The man tried to get Burn to leave the property and he stated, “I’ll blow your head off.”

Multiple witnesses claimed that Burn made similar comments to them as well. Burn was later found in the parking lot of the business without any clothes on in an effort to further harass the victim. Aggregate bond for the two separate incidents is $17,500. Burn is set to return to court on august 26.