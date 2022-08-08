Posted: Aug 08, 2022 5:04 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 5:04 PM

Victoria Edwards

In July, the Wakon Iron building was razed due to size issues but now the Pawhuska Village Community and the Osage Nation are celebrating the beginning of construction on a new Wakon Iron Hall.

Officials from the Osage Nation and the Pawhuska Village Community broke ground on the new larger community building that has provided a place for cultural and celebratory functions. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says the larger building is needed to help the Osage Nation continue to provide educational and cultural events for both the Nation and the general public.

The new building will be approximately 17,000 feet and it is hoped it will be completed sometime in 2023.