Posted: Aug 08, 2022 5:11 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 5:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

The WIC program is holding several drive-through Health Fairs for the Osage Nation in the county to help parents prepare for back-to-school immunization and health requirements.

Tuesday’s clinic will be at the Skiatook WIC Clinic at 519 Maplewood Lane.

Wednesday’s clinic will be in Hominy at the WIC Clinic at 303 East Main.

The Pawhuska WIC Clinic at 1301 Grandview will host the event on Thursday and Friday.

Those who attend will receive a backpack of nutritious goodies. Farmers’ Market vouchers will also be available to those who have not yet received their vouchers.

For more information, call 1-800-460-1006.