Posted: Aug 09, 2022 9:50 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

The Constantine Theater is open fo business!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Stephan Overacker with the Constantine Theater said a new chapter is begining at the Constantine and you are invited to be a part of it!

Overacker said the Constantine Theater will be bringing in bigger acts about twice a month with plenty room for local acts and activities.

William Lee Martin is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, songwriter and producer and he will take the stage at the Constantine Theater on Saturday, August 13th at 7:30pm

Martin's stand-up work sees him playing to sell out audiences at clubs and theaters around the country. He has produced 5 comedy one-hour specials including “Let the Laughter Roll” which aired on CMT, and his current hits, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker: a Christmas Special based on his Vasectomy” which both can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Check out Bill at www.williamleemartin.com

Coming up on August 27th at 7:30 PM, it's Dax Perrier and His Band. Tickets available online or at the door. Tickets https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/constantinetheater/6990/event/1283301

Drinks and Concessions will be available at the shows.

Stephan Overacker also wants to stress that the Constantine Theater is a community asset and it is available for anyone to use for a variety of shows and events.

The theater's Loft can be used for anything from company meetings or as listening rooms for musical artists.