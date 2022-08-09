Posted: Aug 09, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Stormwalker Ranch.

Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer presented the check to Stormwalker Ranch executive director Steve Lindquist.

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Moyer. “We appreciate the valuable therapeutic services offered at Stormwalker Ranch.”

The funds will support the HALO programs, Horse Assisted Learning Opportunities, providing programming and events for those who would benefit from equine therapy.

The mission of Stormwalker Ranch is to help horses help people. Utilizing the ranch’s unique environment, Stormwalker supports organizations and individuals by using equine partnership to constructively address life issues and build healthy relationships.

“We are more than grateful to the Arvest Foundation for helping Stormwalker Ranch provide resources to help to those in need through our own programing and by supporting other groups doing great work,” said Lindquist.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.