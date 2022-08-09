Posted: Aug 09, 2022 10:24 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 11:19 AM

Edwards & Davis

The Interstate Fair & Rodeo in Coffeyville kicked off this week with featured events including the Grandstand Event tonight (Tuesday, August 9) at 7:30 pm with the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding.

Main events later this week will include two demolition derbys before the nightly rodeo competitions on August 12 and 13. A carnival is open from 6 pm to 11 pm nightly with a variety of rides and games for all ages plus BBQ and food vendors.

Daily events include the 4-H Exhibit Hall with judging on Friday, livestock and small farm animal showings, and a Junior Market Livestock Show. For a complete list of events, see the fair's website at FAIRandRODEO.com.

You can purchase a FUNPASS on the website before you go or buy your tickets at the gate.