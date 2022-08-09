Posted: Aug 09, 2022 3:24 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 3:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

August is Child Support Month and the Osage Nation Child Support Office is reminding tribal members that they can help with collecting child support payments.

According to their FACEBOOK page, the office works in collaboration with federal, state and tribal agencies to provide periodic financial aid to children until they become adults in order to improve the welfare of children residing in the jursidiction area of the Osage Nation. Any Native child under the age of 18 qualifies for the help.

Services include locating a missing parent, establishing paternity, establishing new or modifying existing support orders, and enforcing orders.

For help, call 918-287-5458.