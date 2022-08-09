Posted: Aug 09, 2022 3:37 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 3:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

The American Red Cross is concerned about keeping students physically safe as they return to school so they have issued some safety rules for parents to discuss with their children.

According to the American Red Cross, there is an overwhelming number of injuries related to students who walk while texting and end up falling down or being hit by pedestrians or vehicles due to walking while texting. Students should be instructed to put their phones away while walking to and far school or while boarding a school bus.

The ARC has also heard from school districts that many students are injured when they stand too close to the curb while waiting for their ride home, whether it is a bus or parent's car. Students should wait at least six feet away from the curb and only attempt to enter a vehicle or bus once it has come to a complete stop.

When walking between school and home, students should remain on sidewalks or walk at least six feet away from the curb if no sidewalk is available. While crossing streets, cross only with a light or safety guard and stay in the crosswalk. Never run across the street.

Finally, if riding a bike to school, students should always wear a helmet and have bright clothing on. During cooler weather, put strips of yellow flourescent tape on the jacket or coat being warn and consider wrapping it around handlebars of the bike.

All student should walk in pairs or larger groups so if an injury occurs, someone can get help quickly for the injured person.