Posted: Aug 09, 2022 4:45 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 4:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

Montana's At-Large Congressman Matthew Rosendale stopped by Oklahoma on his way back to Washington DC to meet with local Republican candidates running for Congress in the November election. He has chosen to endorse Josh Breechen for Congressional District 2.

While in town, he visited Bartlesville Radio to discuss a variety of issues, including this week's vote on the alleged anti-inflation bill that could raise taxes across the board federally. Rosendale says the timing of the vote is suspicious. He says the federal government is trying to push through a particular way of life that is socialist in nature and harmful to all persons who want to follow the tenets of our original Constitution.

He also stated that if the federal governmet is serious about the transformation of our world then they should be willing to use resources within the United States to make the transition, not look to country's that do not have the United States' best interests in mind.

His recommendation to avoid unnecessary government interference is to vote conservative in this year's November election.