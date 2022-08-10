Posted: Aug 10, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2022 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Art Association's 70th Annual Art Show & Sale is August 26 – September 23, 2022 at the Bartlesville Community Center Lyon Gallery.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, board members Amy Jenkins and Janet Odden invited artists and art lovers alike to attend the event. The Opening Reception is Friday, August 26 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm . At 6:30 pm, the award winners announced.

All are welcome to this free event. Refreshments will be served.

Entering artists’ work will be displayed at the Lyon Gallery in the Bartlesville Community Center and compete for awards and prizes. Artists may also offer their work for sale. The call for artists was issued during our radio program. You can find more information on entering here: https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/#

The judgei s Jude Tolar. Jude is a Master Circle pastelist with the International Association of Pastel Societies, and a Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America For more info visit www.judetolar.com